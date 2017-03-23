Indiana students curate NCAA social media during tournament

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — NCAA officials say a crew of about 30 Ball State University students is helping with social media content during the college men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that students have been working on official NCAA Twitter accounts like @marchmadness, @ncaawbb and @FinalFour. The students started with the First Four games on March 14 and since then they’ve been curating and filtering content, responding to fans and operating social media tools for the NCAA and its broadcast partners.

The Muncie campus students are part of a continuing educational partnership with the NCAA’s digital and social media department.

Ball State’s senior director of digital sports production Chris Taylor says this is the sixth year the school has been involved with the Indianapolis-based NCAA’s basketball tournament.

