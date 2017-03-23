Indiana judge expunges conviction of pardoned Chicago man

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge has expunged the armed robbery conviction of a Chicago man recently pardoned after spending more than eight years in prison for a wrongful conviction.
Elkhart County Senior Judge Eugene Duffin granted the expungement Thursday to 46-year-old Keith Cooper, but didn’t rule immediately on whether he would remove the record of the arrest itself.
Cooper was pardoned Feb. 9 by Gov. Eric Holcomb. His case gained national attention when then-Gov. Mike Pence declined to grant a pardon while campaigning for vice president last year.
Cooper was convicted for a 1996 robbery in Elkhart during which a teenager was shot. He was released from prison in 2006 after a co-defendant’s conviction was overturned.
Expungement means the conviction won’t appear on background checks for jobs and apartments.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.