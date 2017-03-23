Group encourages Hoosiers to fight cigarette tax hike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You Should Be Furious! That’s what it says on the new anti-tobacco tax fliers that area gas stations are passing out.

The organization behind the fliers is called Citizens for Tobacco Rights and they are determined to stop Indiana politicians from raising tobacco prices.

Proposals to raise state taxes on tobacco have been as much as a $1.50 and the organization hopes that by connecting Hoosiers to their lawmakers to protest the proposed cigarette tax could be avoided.

Phil’s One Stop on Hillegas Road is one gas station proudly passing out the new anti-tobacco tax fliers.

“It’s something that concerns our customers. We actually hear it a lot. Daily. And they’re actually happy that we’re handing these out,” manager of Phil’s One Stop Matt Kudrop. “A lot of our customers are upset by the $1.50 and as they should. Anyone who smokes more than a pack a week is affected by the rate increase.”

Daniel Espinosa is one of many Hoosiers upset by the proposed tax hike.

“I think they’re crazy. I might go to brand X or cut back. It’s getting too expensive to afford them,” Espinosa said. “Well, I don’t know what I’m going to do yet. I might just try to quit.”

However, Melany Hofmann, another smoker, kind of likes the idea.

“I actually think it’s a good thing because it might help us smokers quit, ” Hoffmann said. “Sometimes it’s harder to quit and maybe increasing the price would help us.”

The Director of Tobacco Free Allen County Nancy Cripe is concerned that the fine print on the flier indicates Citizens for Tobacco Rights is operated by Phillip Morris USA, one of the countries largest cigarette manufacturers.

“They come out with something that looks like a citizens initiative and it really isn’t. It’s really something that they have created and they’re funding,” Cripe said. “They are trying to get ordinary people to take action but it’s not ordinary people who are creating the initiative to begin with.”

The current version of the tax hike bill is at $1.00. Indiana’s senate is set to vote on the bill soon.