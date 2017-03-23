From football to baseball, Donovan Clark alters path from IU to IPFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Donovan Clark is reinventing himself.

“Just enjoying a whole new sport and new people. It’s definitely a fresh start,” he said.

This is the change-up that the South Side grad needed.

As a highly recruited football player in 2014, Clark signed to play cornerback on the Indiana University football team. After a promising start a tumultuous tenure in Bloomington – that included a back injury that required surgery and cost him his sophomore year – ensued. He was awarded a medical hardship and left the university.

It was Clark’s father and friends that encouraged him to even consider this new path in an entirely new sport.

“I was just playing around about coming back and playing baseball,” Clark recalled. “Then [teammate Alec Reuille] started getting me out and we started playing catch.”

Due to NCAA compliance rules, the IPFW coaching staff could not directly contact Clark. It was the Fort Wayne native to reach out first.

“It was kind of shocking. We had to go through some notes and make sure it was the right guy – we thought it might be a Donovan Clark from somewhere else,” head coach Bobby Pierce said. The Dons had recruited Clark in high school but saw his passion to continue playing football instead of baseball. “We had to make sure we had the right guy.”

Clark is no stranger to the game as he played competitive baseball growing up until his junior year of high school. Now, the outfield has threes years of eligibility remaining and also three years of rust to shake off.

“There’s an unbelievable amount of rust but athletically and just mentally I feel that it helped me already playing a sport,” he said.

As of this week, Clark has only seen action in four games this season. A pinch-running role and a stolen base get him excited to prove himself further. The progress is slow with the nuances of baseball coming only with the experience of being around the game more.

“You take a couple of years off and you try to jump into Division I baseball, it’s a difficult task,” Pierce added. “His athleticism hides a lot of the rust that you probably would expect to see, but he’s a great athlete and again the intercompetitiveness gives him a chance to really compete.”

The outfielder welcomes the work and the unique journey that brought him back home and to the IPFW baseball squad.

“I still feel like I’m dreaming. I was talking to my friend yesterday about this whole transition and it’s been surreal but I’ve been blessed to be able to play two collegiate sports.”