Ex-con sentenced to 20 years for running drug house

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A previously convicted felon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in running a drug house.

Mugshot of Christian D. Shelton, 39, provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The acting United States Attorney of the Northern District of Indiana, Clifford Johnson announced Thursday that 39-year-old Clifford D. Shelton was sentenced to 20 years in prison and a term of supervised release of two years.

Shelton was found guilty by a jury on three counts of an indictment in June 2015.

Court documents revealed that Shelton maintained a drug premises for manufacturing, distributing, and using controlled substances between October 26 and November 19 in 2012.

Shelton was also indicted on one count of possession of a firearm to maintain the drug premises on November 19, 2012; and another for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office indicated that Shelton was previously convicted of felony offenses in July 2003.

 

