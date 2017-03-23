Ex-con sentenced to 20 years for running drug house

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A previously convicted felon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in running a drug house.

The acting United States Attorney of the Northern District of Indiana, Clifford Johnson announced Thursday that 39-year-old Clifford D. Shelton was sentenced to 20 years in prison and a term of supervised release of two years.

Shelton was found guilty by a jury on three counts of an indictment in June 2015.

Court documents revealed that Shelton maintained a drug premises for manufacturing, distributing, and using controlled substances between October 26 and November 19 in 2012.

Shelton was also indicted on one count of possession of a firearm to maintain the drug premises on November 19, 2012; and another for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office indicated that Shelton was previously convicted of felony offenses in July 2003.