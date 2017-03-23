Butz, Mangas, Williams named to IBCA “Supreme 15” All-State squad

Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass boys basketball players have earned IBCA/Subway “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2016-17, it was announced Thursday (March 23).
For the third year, the IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 16 underclass because of a tie) and Small School All-State players (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.
In addition, 91 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.
Those voted to the IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Senior boys’ team are: Jaylen Butz of Fort Wayne North, Jermaine Couisnard of East Chicago Central, Zach Gunn of Hamilton Southeastern, Ra Kpedi of Lawrence North, Kyle Mangas of Warsaw, Jaylen Minnett of Terre Haute South, Cooper Neese of Cloverdale, Jack Nunge of Castle, Mateo Rivera of North Central, Nike Sibande of Indianapolis Attucks, Grant Smith of Connersville, Mack Smith of Warren Central, Sasha Stefanovic of Crown Point, Kris Wilkes of North Central and Malik Williams of Fort Wayne Snider.
Theos voted to the IBCA/Subway Supreme Underclass boys’ team are: Damezi Anderson of South Bend Riley, Johnny Bernard of Merrillville, Gavin Bizeau of Plainfield, Keion Brooks Jr. of Fort Wayne North, Chance Coyle of Bloomington South, Kevin Easley of Lawrence North, Jamal Harris of Indianapolis Attucks, Alex Hemenway of Castle, Aaron Henry of Ben Davis, Eric Hunter of Tindley, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Center Grove, Musa Jallow of Bloomington North, Mekhi Lairy of Evansville Bosse, Romeo Langford of New Albany and Robert Phinisee of McCutcheon.
The IBCA/Subway All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana.
All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate top players from their school or opposing schools. Representatives from 16 regional areas, plus six district representatives (two each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3), then meet to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.
Subway Restaurants of Indiana once again is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Subway also will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or honorable mention all-state recognition. Those items will be available to each recipient’s coach at the annual IBCA Clinic in April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player.
The IBCA thanks Subway Restaurants for being a partner in this annual project.
The complete 2017 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State and 2017 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State teams for boys basketball are listed below. (The same information is in the attached file, if that is easier to handle for you.)
2017 IBCA/SUBWAY BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STATE TEAMS
2017 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State
Supreme 15
Jaylen Butz, Fort Wayne North
Jermaine Couisnard, East Chicago Central
Zach Gunn, Hamilton Southeastern
Ra Kpedi, Lawrence North
Kyle Mangas, Warsaw
Jaylen Minnett, Terre Haute South
Cooper Neese, Cloverdale
Jack Nunge, Castle
Mateo Rivera, North Central
Nike Sibande, Indianapolis Attucks
Grant Smith, Connersville
Mack Smith, Warren Central
Sasha Stefanovic, Crown Point
Kris Wilkes, North Central
Malik Williams, Fort Wayne Snider
Large School All-State
Jalen Adaway, Logansport
Caleb Coleman, Hammond
Haden Deaton, McCutcheon
Michael Ertel, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
Jack Ferguson, Homestead
David Hanyard, Lafayette Jeff
Parker Hazen, Columbia City
Isaac Hibbard, New Albany
Matt Jennings, Logansport
Andrew Kenneally, Crown Point
Courvoisier McCauley, Indianapolis Manual
Mileek McMillan, Merrillville
Vincent Miranda, NorthWood
Kobe Webster, Park Tudor
Cameron Wilbon, Merrillville
Small School All-State
Tye Collins, Loogootee
Avery Denhart, Lafayette Central Catholic
Josh Dieball, Linton-Stockton
Keegan Fetters, Lakewood Park Christian
Gavin Griggs, Shenandoah
Grant Johnson, Triton
Ben Kinker, Oldenburg Academy
Maurice Knight, Frankton
Trevor Lengacher, Barr-Reeve
Jalen Paul, Churubusco
Jon Ross Richardson, Lapel
Luke Smith, Monrovia
Tyler Smith, Northeastern
Nathan Walpole, Whitko
Ronny Williams, Liberty Christian
Honorable Mention
Tim Abel, Indian Creek
Mark Albers, Pendleton Heights
Jared Andis, Hagerstown
Dakota Barkley, Churubusco
Blake Bennington, Twin Lakes
Bryce Bennington, Twin Lakes
Anton Berry, Fort Wayne Luers
Daulton Blackwell, Mitchell
Tamaje’ Blackwell, Evansville Reitz
De’Ante Booker, Evansville Harrison
Kaden Branam, Waldron
Axle Brandenburg, Clinton Central
Adonis Brown, Elkhart Central
Sterling Brown, Carmel
Cooper Bybee, Edgewood
Eddy Collins, McCutcheon
Cornell Conner, Elkhart Central
John Cory, Lowell
Ken Decker, Crown Point
Jack DeGroot, Winamac
Campbell Donovan, Fort Wayne Dwenger
Al Ervin, Griffith
Brady Ewing, East Central
Nick Felke, Plymouth
Hunter Ferris, Cambridge City Lincoln
Sutter Foster, Wes-Del
Jyrus Freels, Evansville Reitz
Evan Galindo, Portage
Michael Green, South Bend Adams
Landon Hall, Brownsburg
Hunter Hollowell, Huntington North
Cody Holmes, Northfield
Jay Houck, Jay County
Kaleb Howard, Western
Wyatt Hughes, Maconaquah
Shea Ingles, Cowan
Jonah Jackson, Merrillville
Tyreion Jackson, Hammond Morton
Isiah James, Pike
Jeremiah Johnson, Peru
Nolan Johnson, Washington Township
Alex King, Columbus North
Jordan Knoebel, Charlestown
Ian Kristensen, Westfield
Trevor Lakes, Lebanon
Carson Lambring, Brownstown Central
Tim Leavell, Marion
Michael Light, Owen Valley
Emmanuel Little, North Central
Core’Von Lott, Gary 21st Century
Nick Mantis, Lowell
Jack Mathew, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Mitchell Meagher, Scottsburg
Blake Miller, Rossville
Nathan Mills, Perry Meridian
Luke Morrison, Northridge
Vinny Mosson, Argos
Brandon Nichols, East Noble
Tyler Nottingham, Jasper
Evan Ohman, Lewis Cass
Keenan Orr, Clinton Central
Jacob Overton, Washington
Jalen Owens, Terre Haute North
Nate Patton, Tri-County
Grant Pedigo, Franklin Central
Zac Pitney, Triton
Trace Ramsey, Valparaiso
Jacob Redding, Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Braxton Robertson, Henryville
Logan Sanford, Union County
Drew Scott, Clinton Prairie
Cody Shively, Norwell
Andrew Short, Avon
Cameron Simmons, Traders Point Christian
Chase Southerland, Cambridge City Lincoln
Cam Stephens, Silver Creek
Matthew Stephens, Washington
Christian Stewart, Roncalli
Matt Strong, John Glenn
Kaleb Swick, Southmont
Carter Taylor, Frankfort
Zach Thompson, River Forest
Jarel Triplett, Hammond Morton
Michael Valle, Whiteland
Caleb Wagler, North Daviess
Cory Walker, South Ripley
Billie Webster III, Seton Catholic
Jaylon Williams, Gary Lighthouse
Justin Williams, Pike
Connor Wilson, Hauser
Tanner Yeryar, Shakamak
2017 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State
Supreme 15
Damezi Anderson, South Bend Riley
Johnny Bernard, Merrillville
Gavin Bizeau, Plainfield
Keion Brooks Jr., Fort Wayne North
Chance Coyle, Bloomington South
Kevin Easley, Lawrence North
Jamal Harris, Indianapolis Attucks
Alex Hemenway, Castle
Aaron Henry, Ben Davis
Eric Hunter, Tindley
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Center Grove
Musa Jallow, Bloomington North
Mekhi Lairy, Evansville Bosse
Romeo Langford, New Albany
Robert Phinisee, McCutcheon
Large School All-State
Cameron Alford, Brownsburg
Anthony Barnard, Kokomo
Jarron Coleman, Cathedral
Shamar Dillard, South Bend Riley
Sean East, New Albany
Walter Ellis, South Bend Adams
Aaron Etherington, Hamilton Southeastern
Bailey Falkenstein, Jeffersonville
Jack Hansen, Guerin Catholic
Zach Kuhn, Shelbyville
John Michael Mulloy, Carmel
Brandon Newman, Valparaiso
Isaiah Thompson, Zionsville
De’Avion Washington, Terre Haute South
Tyler Watson, Tri-West
Craig Young, Fort Wayne Wayne
Small School All-State
Cade Albers, Westville
Carson Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic
Braeden Beard, Tell City
Carson Blair, Southwood
De’Andre Gholston, Gary 21st Century
Alex Gross, Hauser
Tony Hopkins, Indianapolis Howe
Colin Kenney, Marquette Catholic
Hayden Langkabel, Morristown
Caleb Middlesworth, Oak Hill
Jalen Moore, Cloverdale
Allen Plunkett, South Putnam
Michael Roberson, Central Christian
Addison True, Eastern Hancock
Kycia Washington, Indianapolis Howe
Honorable Mention
Noah Applegate, Penn
Brayton Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence
Spencer Ballinger, Oak Hill
Paxon Bartley, Wood Memorial
Murray Becher, Heritage Hills
Christian Beezhold, Covenant Christian (DeMotte)
Brigham Booe, Northview
Ethan Brittain-Watts, Culver Academy
Kooper Broeker, Knox
Caleb Brown, Indianapolis Broad Ripple
Terrence Browning, Rock Creek Academy
Alec Burton, Danville
Cam Chadd, Southmont
Jaylen Chinn, Evansville Bosse
Brayton Cornelius, White River Valley
Matt Cornett, South Decatur
Luke Cross, Blue River Valley
Antwaan Cushingberry, Lawrence North
Sam DeVault, Evansville Memorial
Trejean Didier, Fort Wayne South
Zach Dove, Princeton
Daulton DuBois, Cascade
Robin Duncan, Evansville Harrison
Justin DuPree, Centerville
Jake Dye, Griffith
Rilee Epley, Evansville Harrison
Tyce Frank, Oak Hill
Thabit Gault, Mississinewa
Will Geiger, Norwell
Duncan Gerkin, Orleans
Jaylen Gilbert, Rensselaer Central
Mason Gillis, New Castle
Luke Gohmann, Floyd Central
Aaron Hahn, Woodlan
Caleb Hamilton, Eastern Greene
Jay Hammel, South Newton
Cameron Harris, Crawfordsville
Christian Harvey, Richmond
Michael Hemingway, Mishawaka Marian
Jordan Higgins, River Forest
Clayton Hoover, White River Valley
Jeremiah Johnson, Peru
Myles Johnson, Irvington Prep
Curtis Jones, Andrean
Mike Jones, Indianapolis Metropolitan
Kayden Key, Frankton
Chase Kinsey, Shenandoah
Kace Kitchel, Lewis Cass
Tyler Koelling, East Central
Logan Laster, Morristown
Cooper Lewis, Shelbyville
Ryan Mansbarger, Eastbrook
Jerod May, Mississinewa
Justyn McClinton, Hammond Gavit
Eric Moenkhaus, Greenwood
Jevon Morris, Munster
Benito Munoz, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Bryant Nalley, Pike Central
Brycen Napier, Eastern Hancock
Israel Nash, Monroe Central
Brennan Neal, Whiteland
Wes Obermeier, Gibson Southern
Will O’Connor, Greenfield-Central
Jalen Oliver, Hagerstown
Avery Paddock, Alexandria
Bennie Patterson, Tri-County
Dylan Penn, Evansville Memorial
Chandler Pitts, Maconaquah
Garrett Pumphrey, Cambridge City Lincoln
McCall Ray, Bedford North Lawrence
Kyle Reed, Northfield
Josiah Ricketts, North Posey
Glen Rouch, Boonville
Jacob Sanford, North Posey
Nate Soltis, Cardinal Ritter
Tyler Stead, Martinsville
Luke Stephens, Fairfield
Eli Streeval, Morristown
Trey Waddups, Pioneeer
Jayden Wagoner, Loogootee
Nick Walker, Henryville
Jordan Webb, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)
Peyton West, Wapahani
River West, Whitko
Skyler Wetzel, North Harrison
Curtis White, Lawrenceburg
Hunter White, Tindley
Mjya White, Brebeuf Jesuit
Stephan Wilkerson, Princeton
Colin York, Greencastle