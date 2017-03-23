Butz, Mangas, Williams named to IBCA “Supreme 15” All-State squad

Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass boys basketball players have earned IBCA/Subway “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2016-17, it was announced Thursday (March 23).

For the third year, the IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 16 underclass because of a tie) and Small School All-State players (15 seniors, 15 underclass).

The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.

In addition, 91 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.

Those voted to the IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Senior boys’ team are: Jaylen Butz of Fort Wayne North, Jermaine Couisnard of East Chicago Central, Zach Gunn of Hamilton Southeastern, Ra Kpedi of Lawrence North, Kyle Mangas of Warsaw, Jaylen Minnett of Terre Haute South, Cooper Neese of Cloverdale, Jack Nunge of Castle, Mateo Rivera of North Central, Nike Sibande of Indianapolis Attucks, Grant Smith of Connersville, Mack Smith of Warren Central, Sasha Stefanovic of Crown Point, Kris Wilkes of North Central and Malik Williams of Fort Wayne Snider.

Theos voted to the IBCA/Subway Supreme Underclass boys’ team are: Damezi Anderson of South Bend Riley, Johnny Bernard of Merrillville, Gavin Bizeau of Plainfield, Keion Brooks Jr. of Fort Wayne North, Chance Coyle of Bloomington South, Kevin Easley of Lawrence North, Jamal Harris of Indianapolis Attucks, Alex Hemenway of Castle, Aaron Henry of Ben Davis, Eric Hunter of Tindley, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Center Grove, Musa Jallow of Bloomington North, Mekhi Lairy of Evansville Bosse, Romeo Langford of New Albany and Robert Phinisee of McCutcheon.

The IBCA/Subway All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana.

All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate top players from their school or opposing schools. Representatives from 16 regional areas, plus six district representatives (two each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3), then meet to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.

Subway Restaurants of Indiana once again is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Subway also will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or honorable mention all-state recognition. Those items will be available to each recipient’s coach at the annual IBCA Clinic in April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player.

The IBCA thanks Subway Restaurants for being a partner in this annual project.

The complete 2017 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State and 2017 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State teams for boys basketball are listed below. (The same information is in the attached file, if that is easier to handle for you.)

2017 IBCA/SUBWAY BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STATE TEAMS

2017 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State

Supreme 15

Jaylen Butz, Fort Wayne North

Jermaine Couisnard, East Chicago Central

Zach Gunn, Hamilton Southeastern

Ra Kpedi, Lawrence North

Kyle Mangas, Warsaw

Jaylen Minnett, Terre Haute South

Cooper Neese, Cloverdale

Jack Nunge, Castle

Mateo Rivera, North Central

Nike Sibande, Indianapolis Attucks

Grant Smith, Connersville

Mack Smith, Warren Central

Sasha Stefanovic, Crown Point

Kris Wilkes, North Central

Malik Williams, Fort Wayne Snider

Large School All-State

Jalen Adaway, Logansport

Caleb Coleman, Hammond

Haden Deaton, McCutcheon

Michael Ertel, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Jack Ferguson, Homestead

David Hanyard, Lafayette Jeff

Parker Hazen, Columbia City

Isaac Hibbard, New Albany

Matt Jennings, Logansport

Andrew Kenneally, Crown Point

Courvoisier McCauley, Indianapolis Manual

Mileek McMillan, Merrillville

Vincent Miranda, NorthWood

Kobe Webster, Park Tudor

Cameron Wilbon, Merrillville

Small School All-State

Tye Collins, Loogootee

Avery Denhart, Lafayette Central Catholic

Josh Dieball, Linton-Stockton

Keegan Fetters, Lakewood Park Christian

Gavin Griggs, Shenandoah

Grant Johnson, Triton

Ben Kinker, Oldenburg Academy

Maurice Knight, Frankton

Trevor Lengacher, Barr-Reeve

Jalen Paul, Churubusco

Jon Ross Richardson, Lapel

Luke Smith, Monrovia

Tyler Smith, Northeastern

Nathan Walpole, Whitko

Ronny Williams, Liberty Christian

Honorable Mention

Tim Abel, Indian Creek

Mark Albers, Pendleton Heights

Jared Andis, Hagerstown

Dakota Barkley, Churubusco

Blake Bennington, Twin Lakes

Bryce Bennington, Twin Lakes

Anton Berry, Fort Wayne Luers

Daulton Blackwell, Mitchell

Tamaje’ Blackwell, Evansville Reitz

De’Ante Booker, Evansville Harrison

Kaden Branam, Waldron

Axle Brandenburg, Clinton Central

Adonis Brown, Elkhart Central

Sterling Brown, Carmel

Cooper Bybee, Edgewood

Eddy Collins, McCutcheon

Cornell Conner, Elkhart Central

John Cory, Lowell

Ken Decker, Crown Point

Jack DeGroot, Winamac

Campbell Donovan, Fort Wayne Dwenger

Al Ervin, Griffith

Brady Ewing, East Central

Nick Felke, Plymouth

Hunter Ferris, Cambridge City Lincoln

Sutter Foster, Wes-Del

Jyrus Freels, Evansville Reitz

Evan Galindo, Portage

Michael Green, South Bend Adams

Landon Hall, Brownsburg

Hunter Hollowell, Huntington North

Cody Holmes, Northfield

Jay Houck, Jay County

Kaleb Howard, Western

Wyatt Hughes, Maconaquah

Shea Ingles, Cowan

Jonah Jackson, Merrillville

Tyreion Jackson, Hammond Morton

Isiah James, Pike

Jeremiah Johnson, Peru

Nolan Johnson, Washington Township

Alex King, Columbus North

Jordan Knoebel, Charlestown

Ian Kristensen, Westfield

Trevor Lakes, Lebanon

Carson Lambring, Brownstown Central

Tim Leavell, Marion

Michael Light, Owen Valley

Emmanuel Little, North Central

Core’Von Lott, Gary 21st Century

Nick Mantis, Lowell

Jack Mathew, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Mitchell Meagher, Scottsburg

Blake Miller, Rossville

Nathan Mills, Perry Meridian

Luke Morrison, Northridge

Vinny Mosson, Argos

Brandon Nichols, East Noble

Tyler Nottingham, Jasper

Evan Ohman, Lewis Cass

Keenan Orr, Clinton Central

Jacob Overton, Washington

Jalen Owens, Terre Haute North

Nate Patton, Tri-County

Grant Pedigo, Franklin Central

Zac Pitney, Triton

Trace Ramsey, Valparaiso

Jacob Redding, Carroll (Fort Wayne)

Braxton Robertson, Henryville

Logan Sanford, Union County

Drew Scott, Clinton Prairie

Cody Shively, Norwell

Andrew Short, Avon

Cameron Simmons, Traders Point Christian

Chase Southerland, Cambridge City Lincoln

Cam Stephens, Silver Creek

Matthew Stephens, Washington

Christian Stewart, Roncalli

Matt Strong, John Glenn

Kaleb Swick, Southmont

Carter Taylor, Frankfort

Zach Thompson, River Forest

Jarel Triplett, Hammond Morton

Michael Valle, Whiteland

Caleb Wagler, North Daviess

Cory Walker, South Ripley

Billie Webster III, Seton Catholic

Jaylon Williams, Gary Lighthouse

Justin Williams, Pike

Connor Wilson, Hauser

Tanner Yeryar, Shakamak

2017 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State

Supreme 15

Damezi Anderson, South Bend Riley

Johnny Bernard, Merrillville

Gavin Bizeau, Plainfield

Keion Brooks Jr., Fort Wayne North

Chance Coyle, Bloomington South

Kevin Easley, Lawrence North

Jamal Harris, Indianapolis Attucks

Alex Hemenway, Castle

Aaron Henry, Ben Davis

Eric Hunter, Tindley

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Center Grove

Musa Jallow, Bloomington North

Mekhi Lairy, Evansville Bosse

Romeo Langford, New Albany

Robert Phinisee, McCutcheon

Large School All-State

Cameron Alford, Brownsburg

Anthony Barnard, Kokomo

Jarron Coleman, Cathedral

Shamar Dillard, South Bend Riley

Sean East, New Albany

Walter Ellis, South Bend Adams

Aaron Etherington, Hamilton Southeastern

Bailey Falkenstein, Jeffersonville

Jack Hansen, Guerin Catholic

Zach Kuhn, Shelbyville

John Michael Mulloy, Carmel

Brandon Newman, Valparaiso

Isaiah Thompson, Zionsville

De’Avion Washington, Terre Haute South

Tyler Watson, Tri-West

Craig Young, Fort Wayne Wayne

Small School All-State

Cade Albers, Westville

Carson Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic

Braeden Beard, Tell City

Carson Blair, Southwood

De’Andre Gholston, Gary 21st Century

Alex Gross, Hauser

Tony Hopkins, Indianapolis Howe

Colin Kenney, Marquette Catholic

Hayden Langkabel, Morristown

Caleb Middlesworth, Oak Hill

Jalen Moore, Cloverdale

Allen Plunkett, South Putnam

Michael Roberson, Central Christian

Addison True, Eastern Hancock

Kycia Washington, Indianapolis Howe

Honorable Mention

Noah Applegate, Penn

Brayton Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence

Spencer Ballinger, Oak Hill

Paxon Bartley, Wood Memorial

Murray Becher, Heritage Hills

Christian Beezhold, Covenant Christian (DeMotte)

Brigham Booe, Northview

Ethan Brittain-Watts, Culver Academy

Kooper Broeker, Knox

Caleb Brown, Indianapolis Broad Ripple

Terrence Browning, Rock Creek Academy

Alec Burton, Danville

Cam Chadd, Southmont

Jaylen Chinn, Evansville Bosse

Brayton Cornelius, White River Valley

Matt Cornett, South Decatur

Luke Cross, Blue River Valley

Antwaan Cushingberry, Lawrence North

Sam DeVault, Evansville Memorial

Trejean Didier, Fort Wayne South

Zach Dove, Princeton

Daulton DuBois, Cascade

Robin Duncan, Evansville Harrison

Justin DuPree, Centerville

Jake Dye, Griffith

Rilee Epley, Evansville Harrison

Tyce Frank, Oak Hill

Thabit Gault, Mississinewa

Will Geiger, Norwell

Duncan Gerkin, Orleans

Jaylen Gilbert, Rensselaer Central

Mason Gillis, New Castle

Luke Gohmann, Floyd Central

Aaron Hahn, Woodlan

Caleb Hamilton, Eastern Greene

Jay Hammel, South Newton

Cameron Harris, Crawfordsville

Christian Harvey, Richmond

Michael Hemingway, Mishawaka Marian

Jordan Higgins, River Forest

Clayton Hoover, White River Valley

Jeremiah Johnson, Peru

Myles Johnson, Irvington Prep

Curtis Jones, Andrean

Mike Jones, Indianapolis Metropolitan

Kayden Key, Frankton

Chase Kinsey, Shenandoah

Kace Kitchel, Lewis Cass

Tyler Koelling, East Central

Logan Laster, Morristown

Cooper Lewis, Shelbyville

Ryan Mansbarger, Eastbrook

Jerod May, Mississinewa

Justyn McClinton, Hammond Gavit

Eric Moenkhaus, Greenwood

Jevon Morris, Munster

Benito Munoz, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Bryant Nalley, Pike Central

Brycen Napier, Eastern Hancock

Israel Nash, Monroe Central

Brennan Neal, Whiteland

Wes Obermeier, Gibson Southern

Will O’Connor, Greenfield-Central

Jalen Oliver, Hagerstown

Avery Paddock, Alexandria

Bennie Patterson, Tri-County

Dylan Penn, Evansville Memorial

Chandler Pitts, Maconaquah

Garrett Pumphrey, Cambridge City Lincoln

McCall Ray, Bedford North Lawrence

Kyle Reed, Northfield

Josiah Ricketts, North Posey

Glen Rouch, Boonville

Jacob Sanford, North Posey

Nate Soltis, Cardinal Ritter

Tyler Stead, Martinsville

Luke Stephens, Fairfield

Eli Streeval, Morristown

Trey Waddups, Pioneeer

Jayden Wagoner, Loogootee

Nick Walker, Henryville

Jordan Webb, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)

Peyton West, Wapahani

River West, Whitko

Skyler Wetzel, North Harrison

Curtis White, Lawrenceburg

Hunter White, Tindley

Mjya White, Brebeuf Jesuit

Stephan Wilkerson, Princeton

Colin York, Greencastle