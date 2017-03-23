6 arrested, 3 hotel rooms searched in drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested six people after serving drug-related search warrants at a hotel on the city’s eastern side.

Fort Wayne police served three separate search warrants on individual hotel rooms just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning at the Coliseum Inn, 1020 N. Coliseum Blvd, according to a press release.

An investigation started after FWPD received several drug tips and complaints about the hotel, the press release said.

6 arrested in Coliseum Inn drug raid View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Mugshot of Darlene Alvarez, 28, provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Department. Mugshot of Jeremy Packer, 26, provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Department. Mugshot of Dezirae Vandyke, 24, provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Department. Mugshot of Casey Pease, 38, provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Department. Mugshot of Sherrie Jackson, 35, provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Department. Mugshot of Ruthie Jones, 51, provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

Officers arrested Darlene Alvarez, 28, Jeremy Packer, 26, and Dezirae Vandyke, 24, each on a misdemeanor charge of visiting a common nuisance.

Casey Pease, 38, was arrested on a felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance and a misdemeanor charge for possession of paraphernalia.

Sherrie Jackson, 35, was arrested on three misdemeanor charges of visiting a common nuisance, false informing and for possession of paraphernalia.

Ruthie Jones, 51, was arrested on one felony charge for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and a felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance, along with a misdemeanor charge for possession of paraphernalia.

Hotel management was advised that the occupants were in violation of the city’s drug house ordinance and notified of the procedure to evict the tenants.

The press release did not indicate if any of the six people arrested knew each other.