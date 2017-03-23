5 children removed from south side home in drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is conducting a drug raid at a home that has involved the removal of 5 children.

A NewsChannel 15 photographer confirmed with police that five children between the ages of three and 13 were removed from a home Thursday in the 1000 block of Huestis Avenue.

It is unclear how long police have been on the scene.

Police told NewsChannel 15 that arrests are expected.

No other information is known at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.