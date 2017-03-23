4 arrested, 5 locations searched in drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police arrested four people Wednesday morning after searching 5 locations connected to a drug distribution ring.

Detectives with the Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division served related search warrants to residences at 2526 S. Harrison Street, 7151 Stellhorn Road, 4120 Covington Road along with Eclipse Tanning at 2612 E. State Boulevard and Self Storage at 411 S. Thomas Road.

Several pounds of marijuana, marijuana edibles or hashish, multiple firearms and $65,000 in cash were found during the searches, police said.

The following people were taken into custody and are facing the following charges:

Alexander McGrew

Corrupt Business Influence (Felony)

Dealing in a Schedule I, II, III Controlled Substance (Felony 2 counts)

Dealing in Marijuana (Felony 5 counts)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)

Resisting Law Enforcement (Felony)

Dunia A. Anabtawi

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)

Benjamin Crance

Corrupt Business Influence (Felony)

Dealing Marijuana (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Brenda Schau

Carrying a Handgun without a License (Misdemeanor)

Corrupt Business Influence (Felony)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Police said a stun gun was used on McGrew who was resisting arrest. He was medically cleared by a physician before he was taken to the Allen County Lock Up, according to officials.