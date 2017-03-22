Wanted sex offender captured by US Marshals

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A woman wanted for failing to register as a sex or violent offender in Steuben County was taken into custody Wednesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Tricia Lyn Benhower, 47, was found in the 10000 block of West CR 605 N in Milgrove Township.

Benhower had been wanted on an outstanding warrant after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department determined she had not reported the required information within a lawful time frame.

She faces one count of level 6 felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender and one count of level 5 felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender with a previous conviction.