Vehicle crashes into barn, 1 dead

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) One person is dead after a vehicle slammed into a barn in Huntertown early Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the 3100 block of McComb Road between Hand and Lima Roads. The vehicle crashed into a barn on private property in the area.

Fort Wayne-Allen County dispatchers said one person was in very critical condition. Later, officials on the scene confirmed the person died.

Part of McComb Road is closed while the crash is being investigated.

This story will be updated when more information is available.