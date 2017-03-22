Swanigan picked NABC first-team All-District

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue National Player of the Year candidate Caleb Swanigan was named a National Association of Basketball Coaches first-team All-District 7 honoree, the organization announced today. Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I, these student-athletes represent the finest basketball players and coaches across America.

Swanigan, a 6-foot, 9-inch forward from Fort Wayne, Indiana, is joined on the first team by Maryland’s Melo Trimble, Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ, Iowa’s Peter Jok and Michigan State’s Miles Bridges.

Late last week, Swanigan earned his first national POY honor after being named the Basketball Times Player of the Year.

Swanigan has had a monster season for the Boilermakers, leading Purdue into Thursday’s Sweet 16 contest against today’s winner of Kansas and Michigan. Swanigan is averaging 18.5 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game and in last night’s win over Iowa State, became the first major-college player in the last 25 years to record 600 points, 400 rebounds and 100 assists in a season.

Swanigan led the Boilermakers to a thrilling 80-76 win over Iowa State in Saturday’s second-round tilt, narrowly missing a triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. In two NCAA Tournament games, Swanigan has averaged 18.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest.

CALEB SWANIGAN

NABC First-team All-District 7

1-of-4 finalists for the Naismith Award.

Basketball Times National Player of the Year.

Has been named to four All-America squads (USBWA, Sporting News, USA Today, NBC Sports) as well as the USBWA District V Player of the Year.

Swanigan was named Purdue’s fourth Big Ten Player of the Year as well as the AP Big Ten Player of the Year.

In league games only, Swanigan led the Big Ten in both points (18.9) and rebounds (12.6), becoming the eighth Big Ten player to do so.

Swanigan won six Big Ten Player of the Week honors, the second most in a season in league history.

Entering the NCAA Tournament regional semifinal, Swanigan has tallied 28 double-doubles in 34 games, ranking first nationally in that category. He owns 36 career double-doubles in 68 career games and Purdue is 31-5 when he records a double-double.

Swanigan’s 28 double-doubles are the most for a player in Big Ten history and tied for the 13th most in NCAA history. It’s the third most for a major-college player in the last 20 years.

Swanigan has led the team in rebounding in every game this year but one (Michigan) and ranks second in the country in rebounds per game (12.6). Swanigan has grabbed 33.3 percent of Purdue’s rebounds.

• Swanigan grabbed 227 rebounds in Big Ten play this year, equaling the most for a Big Ten player since Jerry Lucas had 253 in 1962. Michigan’s Rudy Tomjanovich also had 227 in 1969-70.

• Swanigan’s 429 rebounds this year are the fourth most by a player in Big Ten history. Just one player has had more in a season (Jerry Lucas three times).

• With his seven assists against Iowa State, Swanigan became the first major-college player in the last 25 years with 600 points, 400 rebounds and 100 assists in a season. The only other player to do so was Towson’s Jerrelle Benimon during the 2013-14 season.

• Of note, at his current averages of at least 18.5 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists, there is just one player since 1992-93 to average that in a single season — the great Tim Duncan of Wake Forest.

• Swanigan has 14, 20-10 games this year, second in the country behind Lehigh’s Tim Kempton (16). His 14, 20-10 games are the third most in a season since the 2010-11 campaign.

• Swanigan has two different streaks of eight or more consecutive double-doubles this year. He became the first Purdue player in over 50 years to have at least eight straight double-doubles.

• Swanigan has three 25-15 games for his career, but all have come in the 2016-17 season. It’s the most career 25-15 games for a Big Ten player in the last 25 years. Swanigan’s have come THIS YEAR!

• He opened the season with a 23-point, 20-rebound, six-assist effort against McNeese State. He is 1-of-2 players in America to record 20 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in a game this year and joined a pair No. 1 NBA Draft picks as major-college players to record 20-20-5 in a game in the last 10 years.

• Swanigan’s four 20-20 games are double than ALL Big Ten players combined over the last 20 years.

• Swanigan, Blake Griffin and Hofstra’s Rokas Gustys (2015-16) are the only players in the last 20 years to have back-to-back 20-20 games.

• He also became the sixth college player in the last 20 years with multiple 20-20 games, joining an elite list. Swanigan and Griffin are the only major-college players on the list. His four 20-20 games are the second most by a player in the last 20 years.

• The most impressive feat that Swanigan has accomplished is that he is a second-team Academic All-American, boasting a 3.30 GPA in educational studies.