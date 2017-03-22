Purdue’s Symone Black named Big Ten Track Athlete of Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Two Boilermakers were honored by the Big Ten after the opening week of the outdoor season the conference office announced Wednesday. Symone Black was named the women’s Big Ten Track Athlete of the Week, while Eric Blackman was tabbed the men’s co-Field Athlete of the Week.

Black, a junior from Fort Wayne, Indiana, ran the nation’s top time in the 400-meter hurdles to win by 3.20 seconds. Her time of 57.71 seconds is 0.63 of a second faster than anyone else in NCAA Division I this season and 2.22 seconds better than any other Big Ten competitor. Black was the Big Ten champion in the event in 2015 before finishing runner-up a year ago. She was honorable mention for All-America in the event last year and is the school record holder.

Black also ran a leg of the 4x400m relay that won the meet by a second and a half. The team ran a time of 3:40.48, which ranks seventh in the country and second in the Big Ten this season.

The award is Black’s second of her outdoor career

Blackman had a career day in the high jump. The junior cleared 2.18m (7-1.75), which is the top mark in the nation this season. His clearance ranks ninth in program history and is an inch and a half better than anyone else in the Big Ten. Blackman cleared both of his final two bars on his third attempt, first setting his Purdue PR at 2.14m (7-0.25), before clearing his final bar.

The award is the first of Blackman’s career.

The Boilermakers are off this weekend before the majority of the squad will travel to the Texas Relays next week. A small group of distance runners will head to the Stanford Invitational.