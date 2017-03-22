Possible change coming to EACS’ backpack policy

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Representatives from East Allen County Schools said safety is the reason for a new proposed backpack policy. Not everyone supports the change but those hoping for it said it’s a proactive approach at safety.

Jeff Studebaker is the safety manager for EACS. Also a member of the Allen County School Safety Commission, his job is to look out for students and staff. “We’re all the time looking for ways to make our schools safer.”

Right now he’s trying to change the backpack policy for students. It would mean students have to leave their bags in their lockers. There is an exception. If they need to move things from their gym lockers to regular lockers, they can do that in a clear or see-through bag.

Currently it depends on the school. Some already do this but a couple allow students to have their bags with them all day long. “When you look at the data nationwide, weapons and contraband are brought into schools often times in bags and if they’re allowed to be carried through the school that just makes them even more accessible. So we just thought it’d be safer for our students and our staff to have those bags stowed.”

Studebaker said he has already heard some people aren’t exactly in favor of doing this, saying it limits them. There wasn’t a specific situation that sparked this discussion but his reasoning is it’s better not to wait for something to happen. “We’d much rather be proactive than act on the back end of a tragedy.”

The policy will be voted on coming up on May 16th.