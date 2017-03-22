PO Box blamed for Jeopardy snafu

(WANE) Many area residents were puzzled by a clue regarding the Johnny Appleseed Festival that appeared on the Monday edition of Jeopardy which airs at 7:30 p.m. on WANE-TV.

The clue read, “Pies are abundant at this Huntertown, Indiana festival that could also be called the John Chapman Festival.”

The correct answer in the form of a question is of course, “What is the Johnny Appleseed Festival.” However, the festival is in Fort Wayne, not Huntertown.

WANE reached out to the folks at Jeopardy to find out how they came up with the clue and were told that a researcher used the “contact us” page of the Johnny Appleseed Festival website and because the address was a post office box in Huntertown, the researcher made the false assumption that the festival takes place there.