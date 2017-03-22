PETA offers $5K reward for info about deer set on fire

Related Coverage Deer struck by car, set on fire

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Animal advocacy group PETA has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for setting a deer on fire after it was struck and injured by a vehicle in northern Indiana last month.

PETA offered the award contingent on an “arrest and cruelty-to-animals conviction” related to the Feb. 16 incident near Rochester. Early that morning, a passerby called police after coming across a deer along the side of the road. Police arrived and found the deer alive and smoldering.

Officers put the deer down.

Investigators found that just beforehand, a vehicle – likely a blue or black GM model, possibly 1992-2002 Camaro, Trans-Am, or Firebird – struck the deer. The animal was still alive, though, when an accelerant was poured over it and it was set on fire. The car then drove off, police said.

Police asked that anyone with information contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department Crime Stoppers at (260) 223-7867 or Indiana Conservation Officers “Turn in a Poacher Line” at 1-800-TIP-INDR or online at IN.gov.

Now PETA has offered an incentive.

“No animal should experience the agony and terror of being run over, set on fire, and left to burn to death slowly,” said PETA Senior Director Stephanie Bell. “PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately.”