FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a preseason coaches poll, Northrop is picked to repeat as champions of the Summit Athletic Conference.

The Bruins finished 20-5 a season ago but fell in the 4A regional semi-finals of the IHSAA state tournament. Snider was selected to finish second while Bishop Dwenger came in third.

According to the IHSAA, games can begin being play on March 27.

Northrop Snider Bishop Dwenger Concordia Lutheran Bishop Luers South Side Wayne North Side