Mastodons to play at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday in C.I.T. Quarterfinals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mastodons will travel to Corpus Christi, Texas to play the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Sunday (March 26) in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT) Quarterfinals. Tip is set for 3 p.m. ET.

The 20-12 ‘Dons defeated Ball State in the opening round last week and earned a bye to the CIT Quarterfinals.

Sunday’s contest will be streamed for free through Facebook Live. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 22-11 on the season. They have wins over Georgia State and Weber State in the CIT. The Islanders compiled a 12-6 record in the Southland Conference.