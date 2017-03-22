Literacy Alliance impacted by federal budget proposal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)-President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget could mean big cuts to social service programs across the Fort Wayne area. The Fort Wayne Literacy Alliance is one of many programs that would be impacted. Mike Landram, Executive Director, said less federal funding could result in fewer students being served.

According to Mayor Tom Henry, the city could lose $1.8 million annually in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and $775,000 yearly in HOME Investment Partnerships Program dollars. It may also mean cuts to services like transportation, schools, public broadcasting, social service agencies and neighborhoods.

The Literacy Alliance receives both public and private funding. According to Landram, about 12 percent of public funding has federal funds tied to it. He said about 4 percent of the total revenue is connected to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

“The Literacy Alliance and other area non-profits are leveraging federal dollars to secure other non-public funds to increase the level of public good being offered,” Landram said in a statement. “Reductions in the federal funds put at risk the other monies.”

For nearly 30 years, the people at the Literacy Alliance have made it their business to help adults who struggle with reading and writing. Many that go through the program end up earning their G.E.D., giving adults a second chance at a better education and career advancement.

Jessica Norton has spent the last two and a half years working with the Literacy Alliance to get her GED. Norton said struggled with academics long before that. She moved Fort Wayne in 10th grade and realized the curriculum was far more advanced than her previous school.

“I was behind,” she said. “I would have been in the 8th grade.”

Norton eventually dropped out and her path led her to the Literacy Alliance. The adult education program teaches people through learning centers literacy programs and tutoring. Now she is close to completing the program. Still, she’s concerned for others who may not have a chance to participate if the proposed funding cuts become a reality.

“If we don’t have the money to fund the class then we don’t have a classroom,” she said. “Then that means people don’t have education. If people don’t have an education then who is going to work the jobs?”

Today, Mayor Tom Henry called the proposed budget inhumane and said he’s taking his concerns to lawmakers.

“You cannot cut essential services that cities offer to their residents and expect the city to move forward,” he said.

“I really wish that maybe they’ll listen to us,” said Norton. Don’t cut something you don’t understand. If you’re going to cut it at least ask us how we feel about it.”