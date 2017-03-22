Kroger opening store at Dupont and Tonkel; add 300 jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Kroger will open a new store on Fort Wayne’s north side, a planned $26 million development that will add 300 jobs to the area.

Kroger will build a 100,000 square foot store at Dupont and Tonkel roads, east of Parkview Regional Medical Center, company spokesman Eric Halvorson confirmed Wednesday. Kroger already operates a Kroger Marketplace store five miles east, at Dupont and Coldwater roads.

Halvorson said the growth in Fort Wayne’s north side demands a new store.

“The growth in that part of Fort Wayne is likely to produce a greater demand for Kroger service and value,” Halvorson said. “We want to be ready for it.”

The store will not be a Marketplace store, which offers home goods and clothing in addition to groceries. At $26 million, though, Halverson called the new store “a significant investment.”

Halvorson said when the store opens, the store will provide an estimated new 300 jobs.

A construction date on the development has not been established, Halvorson said.

Cincinnati-based Kroger operates nine stores in Fort Wayne.