Komets waive Beaupre, Mulvey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Wednesday that defenseman Gabriel Beaupre has been activated from injured reserve and placed on waivers. Also, forward Colin Mulvey have been placed on waivers.

Beaupre appeared in 11 games before sustaining an injury leading to being placed on injured reserve. The defenseman scored two goals and 14 penalty minutes.

Mulvey scored two goals, five points and two penalty minutes in 15 games after the Komets acquired him in a trade with Idaho Feb. 7.

The Komets will start a stretch of four games in five nights tonight when they host the Norfolk Admirals at 7:30pm. Friday the Komets travel to Quad City for an 8:05pm ET faceoff before returning home to host the Cincinnati Cyclones Saturday at 7:30pm. The Komets cap the week with a 5pm faceoff Sunday against the Florida Everblades.

