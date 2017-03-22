Inmate found dead in Elkhart jail cell

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) An inmate at the Elkhart County Jail was found dead in his cell Tuesday.

Early Tuesday, jailers found 60-year-old Harry J. Ross II unresponsive in his cell at the Elkhart County Jail. A jail staff nurse and officers attempted to revive Ross, but he was pronounced dead.

Ross, who was found sitting up in his bed, was housed in his cell alone. Jailers responded to his cell after he failed to pick up his daily medication around 3:40 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed to determine what caused Ross’s death. Police said preliminary results indicate some sort of medical event.

The Indiana State Police has been called in to investigate the incident at the request of Elkhart County Sheriff Brad Rogers. Investigators have not found any evidence that would point toward foul play, police said.