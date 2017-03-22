Harding grad, Dallas Cowboy Rod Smith talks football at Courageous Luncheon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Euell A. Wilson Center honored five standout community members on Wednesday at the fifth annual Courageous Luncheon with Dallas Cowboys football player Rod Smith as the event’s keynote speaker.

Smith, who graduated from Harding High School and played college football at Ohio State, just finished his second season with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.

Smith says he signed a two-year contract with the Cowboys after the season, and is planning to switch positions. He previously played fullback in Dallas, but says he’ll be playing running back in the future. A special teams standout, Smith says he will continue his coverage duties as well.

Smith won the Wilson Award as the top football player in the SAC at Harding back in 2009.