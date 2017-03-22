Fire sparks in floor of Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Firefighters put out flames inside an empty home off of Hessen Cassel Road late Tuesday night. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a 911 call of smoke in a basement.

When crews arrived at about 11:30 p.m. to 2925 Schaper Drive, they found smoke in the basement and flames coming from the floor between the basement and the first floor.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. The department said the home was vacant or abandoned.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home suffered minor fire and smoke damage as well as moderate water damage.