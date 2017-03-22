Dons drop Toledo 9-7 in home opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A six-run fifth inning propelled the Fort Wayne softball team to a 9-7 victory in its home opener over Toledo.

Lauren Watson led the Mastodons going 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and a double. Caitlyn DeLong went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Brooke Imel also had two RBIs for the ‘Dons.

The Rockets took an early lead with four runs in the top of the first, which included a three-run home run. Fort Wayne got a run back in the second on an RBI single from Watson with two outs. The Mastodons added two more runs in the third on what was originally a three-run home run by Imel. However, Imel was later called out for missing second, but two of the runs counted.

The ‘Dons went ahead for good with their six-run fifth inning. Jessica Murray got things started with a triple down the right field line. On the next pitch, DeLong followed suit with a single down the right field line to bring home Murray. Fort Wayne loaded the bases and brought home a run on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jenna Balthazor. Watson followed with a bases loaded walk to score a run before a fielder’s choice from Sydney Windlan added another. Pinch-hitter Demitra Burns reached on an infield single that scored Balthazor. The final run of the inning came on a Toledo error off the bat of Murray.

The Rockets added two runs in the sixth and scored another in the seventh, but Olivia White came on to close the door and secure the victory for the Mastodons.

Starting pitcher Bailey Benefiel had a no decision in four innings of work, allowing four runs on four hits. Elizabeth Snodgrass earned her second win of the season, pitching two innings of relief while surrendering three runs on four hits. White came on to pitch the final inning, allowing only one hit, for her first save of the season.

Fort Wayne travels to Omaha to open the Summit League season with a doubleheader on Saturday, March 25 beginning at 1 p.m. ET.