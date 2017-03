MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) A “shelter in place” notification was issued by officials at Ball State University just after 2 p.m. Wednesday after a male was reported carrying a long rifle near Bracken and Woodworth.

Shelter in place. Possible armed suspect on campus. — Ball State Alert (@ballstate_alert) March 22, 2017

The Twitter notification was followed up several minutes later by an “all clear” tweet.

Update: No ongoing threat. University police have issued the all clear. Resume normal activities. — Ball State Alert (@ballstate_alert) March 22, 2017

