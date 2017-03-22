Attorney: Suspect in quadruple killing was father of unborn baby

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The attorney for a man who police say killed four people last September said Wednesday there is a 99.99-percent chance that Marcus Dansby was the father of the unborn baby he’s accused of killing.

Dansby faces four counts of murder in the Sept. 11, 2016, deaths of 37-year-old Consuela Arrington; 18-year-old Traeven Harris; 18-year-old Dajahiona Arrington and her full-term baby named A.J., and another for attempted murder related in the shooting and stabbing of 14-year-old Trinity Hairston, all of Fort Wayne.

The charges stem from an incident that unfolded around 4 a.m. Sept. 11 inside a home at 3006 Holton Ave. There, police arrive to find the victims bodies stabbed and shot, and Dansby covered in blood, leaning over the couch, crying and asking for help, according to an affidavit. On him, police found a large blood-soaked knife with a broken handle, the affidavit said.

Police said that Dansby and Dajahiona Arrington had been in a relationship, but the pair had separated after the woman became pregnant with another man’s child. Dansby’s attorney, Nikos Nakos, said Allen County Prosecutors will argue that Dansby killed the family because the baby wasn’t his.

A DNA test, though, confirmed with near-certainty that Dansby was the father of the unborn child, according to Nakos. The attorney argued that it’s illogical Dansby would have killed the family armed with the knowledge that he was the father of the child.

The Allen County Prosecutor is seeking the death penalty against Dansby. He is scheduled to stand trial in September.