Area high school team wins “Big Wally” eating contest

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) A team of Tippecanoe Valley High School students once again ate their way to the top spot in Penguin Point’s 38th Annual Big Wally Eating Contest.

The contest was held March 21 at the Penguin Point restaurant on Detroit Street in Warsaw. A team of three TVHS students competed, eating a total of 19 Big Wally sandwiches. Junior Michael Paseka ate eight sandwiches, senior Jerrid Edmonson ate six and senior Noah Prater ate five.

The team of three that eats the most sandwiches in 15 minutes wins. Three area high schools participated this year. This is the third consecutive win for Tippecanoe Valley and the fourth win within the past five years.

“We let upperclassmen tryout for the team. The last few years, our cafeteria staff has made cheeseburgers that we use for the tryouts. The contestants get to eat a certain number of cheeseburgers on the cafeteria stage during the lunches and the fastest three make the team,” said TVHS instructor Darren Parker.

Only three of the four schools that were supposed to participate showed up this year. With the extra spot open, high school students in the crowd were asked to form a team at the last minute. Two girls from TVHS stepped up to participate.

“They held their own even though they had just both eaten supper,” said Parker.

The winning team received a $400 check donated to its school’s prom fund.

Information for this article was provided by the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation