Komets shoot down Admirals in 6-3 victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Gabriel Desjardins tallied two goals to lead the Komets to a 6-3 win over the Norfolk Admirals at War Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday night in the first-ever meeting between two franchises.

Travis Ewanyk scored his 19th goal of the season in the first period, staking the Komets to a 1-0 lead after one.

Trevor Gerling beat Pat Nagle less than three minutes into the second period to knot the game at 1-1, but Desjardins would net his 16th goal of the season 18 minutes into the second frame to give the Komets a 2-1 lead.

In the third Desjardins, Brett Perlini, Cody Sol, and Mike Cazzola would all light the lamp, helping to negate two goals from Domenic Alberga and set the final at 6-3.

Nagle stopped 19-of-22 shots.

Next up for the Komets the travel to Quad City on Friday before hosting Cincinnati on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.