Woman charged after dead newborn placed in shoebox, freezer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 23-year-old Indianapolis woman faces charges of obstruction of justice and failure to report a dead body after authorities say her dead newborn was placed in a shoebox and then a freezer for days.

Fayzah Al-Khatib told police she gave birth to Mialiah Dorsey on Jan. 31, but the child wasn’t breathing or crying. Fearing her pregnancy and birth would upset her strictly religious family, she placed the body in a shoebox. Court documents say her mother found the shoebox and placed it in a freezer.

Documents say the body was taken to an Indianapolis funeral home Feb. 4.

An autopsy determined Mialiah was born at 36-37 weeks weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces. It didn’t determine whether the child was stillborn.

A message seeking comment was left for Al-Khatib’s attorney.

