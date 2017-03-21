Whitko board votes to keep current school configuration

LARWILL, IN — Monday evening, in a 4-1 vote, the Whitko Community School Board decided to keep the school system in the same configuration as it is currently for the 2017-2018 school year.

The decision to keep the school the same detours from the original presentations given in January and February to the Whitko Communities of Pierceton, South Whitley, and Larwill which proposed restructuring to a system of either: Kindergarten through sixth grade as elementary and seventh through twelfth as a middle/high school or K-3, 4-8, 9-12.

Superintendent Clason expressed his gratitude to the board stating, “I am glad we were able to honor our commitment to the communities. We said we would seek out and assess all options, and try to make the best decision for everyone, and I think we’ve done that; and I think this gives us more time that we need to make those tough choices.”

Additionally, the board announced that an outside independent consultant will be hired. The job of the consultant will be to facilitate recommendations from the board and the community on what needs to be done to keep the school financially solvent, and incorporate all communities, which make up the sum of Whitko Schools, in that task force.

Once it has been deemed that all due diligence has been done, benchmarks will be set as will a date that a decision is to be made regarding the findings of the task force and the independent consultant.



The information for this article was provided by Whitko Community Schools