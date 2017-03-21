US Marine Corps Osprey aircraft to visit Purdue on Thursday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue Research Park says a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey will be on display at the university airport Thursday as part of the dedication of the Purdue Research Park Aerospace District.

Members of the public wanting to see the Osprey arrive and land should arrive at the airport by 9:30 a.m., or to watch the aircraft lift off and leave the airport, they should arrive by 2:15 p.m. The landing will be live-streamed at kaltura.com.

The tilt-rotor Osprey can take off and land like a helicopter but flies like an airplane.

The Osprey will be on display at the airport runway from 10:30 a.m. until takeoff around 2:40 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The first 300 visitors will receive tickets to walk through the Osprey.

