Troopers find pot edibles, other drugs inside semi loaded with seafood

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A routine inspection of a semi by an Indiana State trooper on Monday afternoon led to the discovery of illegal drugs and paraphernalia worth an estimated $400,000.

Just before 2 pm, a trooper with Indiana State Police Vehicle Enforcement stopped the semi on I-70 west of Indianapolis according to a press release. The trooper spoke with the driver and his passenger and determined there was probable cause to search the truck.

During a search of the cab, troopers found 609 marijuana edibles, 1497 marijuana smoking devices, 456 ounces of Marijuana syrup, seven pounds of marijuana, 400 controlled substance pills and 20 Fentanyl transdermal patches, inside suitcases within the cab area.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Christian Calmus of Phoenix, Arizona and the passenger was identified as 34-year-old Sergo Guyumjian of Flushing, NY.

Both men were taken to the Putnam County Jail on felony charges of Dealing Marijuana over (10) pounds and Possession of Narcotic drugs.

The tractor-trailer was loaded with seafood and was enroute from California to New York.

The New York street value of the drugs and paraphernalia on board is estimated at $400,000.

