TOTW: North Side Legends Boys Basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They knew it wouldn’t be easy – and they didn’t make it easy on themselves either.

North Side advances to the state title game for the first time since 1965 and they are your Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week.”

Against Merrillville in semi-state at Huntington North, there were some nervous moments down the stretch for the Legends. Despite a big lead heading into the fourth quarter they only made 22-of-39 free throws on the night and nearly let the Pirates back in the game. They held on in the end to move on to the 4A state title game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

North Side faces Ben Davis at 8:15 P.M. on Saturday.