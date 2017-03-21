Player in major drug trafficking racket sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man arrested as part of a major drug trafficking take-down by federal agents in August 2016 has been sentenced.

Fernando Guapo Garcia, 31, was sentenced to six years in prison for a single count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. He had previously pleaded guilty in federal court.

Agents arrested Garcia and 17 others in August after a several-months-long investigation into a drug network that involved a geographic region around Fort Wayne, South Bend and Elkhart. Former U.S. Attorney David A. Capp said at that time that the suspects involved in the network moved cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.

Capp said that 20 federal search warrants were executed and five courth-ordered wiretaps were used as part of the investigation.

During the raids, authorities confiscated 11 kilos of cocaine, with an estimated value of $30,000 to $40,000 per kilo. They also found large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, along with $600,000 in cash. Thirteen vehicles, including a Bentley and a Corvette, and 13 firearms were seized.

According to the federal investigation, Garcia specifically conspired with the group to move more than 500 grams of cocaine and heroin between April and August 2016.