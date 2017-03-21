Notre Dame loses top scorer Brianna Turner to knee injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame junior forward Brianna Turner will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, a major blow to the NCAA Tournament hopes of the top-seeded Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame announced Tuesday that Turner tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee Sunday night during a second-round win over Purdue. She leads the team this season with 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and also has 86 blocks — sixth-best for a single season in Notre Dame history.

Notre Dame faces Ohio State on Friday night in the Sweet 16 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.