Mad Ants sting Swarm, earn key win in playoff push

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – It was a big night for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (29-15) as they extended their playoff push with a 101-95 win against the Greensboro Swarm (16-30).

It was a back and forth battle to start the game, trailing the Swarm only by two to end the first quarter. The Mad Ants drew 11 of their 25 points in the 1st quarter from the free-throw line.

Two minutes in the second quarter, a dunk by Travis Leslie gave the Mad Ants the lead (31-29).

Both teams continued to fight but Fort Wayne went on a 16-9 run in the final five minutes to end the quarter leading Greensboro 58-53.

Hansbrough was one rebound shy of his fifth double-double for the Mad Ants, leading the team with 12 points and 9 rebounds. Ben Bentil recorded three three-pointers to end the first half with 11 points. Stephan Hicks also tallied 11 points of his own.

The Swarm had two in double digits ending the first half. Cheick Diallo recorded 18 points with 7 rebounds and Cat Barber logged 16 points.

Fort Wayne came out of the locker room hot, and never looked back. The Mad Ants contained their lead throughout the entire third quarter, keeping the five-point quarter lead (81-76).

Greensboro brought it within two with just over one minute left to play. A massive Hansbrough offensive rebound and jumper pushed the Mad Ants lead to four. Hicks picked up another major offensive rebound following Hansbrough’s made then missed free throw and a pair of Marquis Teague free throws sealed the deal for the Ants.

Hansbrough was able to pick up his fifth double-double with Fort Wayne early in the third quarter, finishing with 18 points and 23 rebounds. Hicks also put up 18 points and grabbed 12 boards. Leslie and Loyd tallied 16 points each. Bentil recorded 11 points and Teague threw in 10 points.

The Swarm had four end in double digits. Diallo recorded a double-double of his own with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Rasheed Sulaimon added 20 points. Barber and Mardracus Wade tacked on 19 points each.

Fort Wayne will look to continue their search to participate in playoffs as they take on the Grand Rapids Drive at home Friday night at 7 p.m.