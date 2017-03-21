Lawmakers consider banning sales of synthetic urine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it a crime for businesses to sell products like synthetic urine that can be used to fraudulently pass a drug test.

Republican Rep. Greg Beumer of Modoc says his measure is needed to help employers ferret out workers with drug problems. He says current law forbids using an “adulterant” to pass a drug test, but does not ban the sale of such products.

He thinks knowingly selling those products should be a misdemeanor.

The bill was up for testimony Monday in the Senate’s Corrections and Criminal Law Committee. But members of the committee postponed a vote because they want to make changes.

Committee members objected to provisions that would include the sale of common household products like peroxide and bleach.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.