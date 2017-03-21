Komets forward Kyle Thomas returns to Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN– The Komets announced Tuesday that forward Kyle Thomas has been released from his PTO with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters and will be returning to the Fort Wayne roster Wednesday.

Thomas, 27, started his third season with the Komets this year and appeared in 47 straight games before getting a call from Cleveland and signing with the Monsters on Feb. 14 after netting his second career hat trick with the Komets in a 5-3 win at Kalamazoo. The right winger skated 12 games and scored a goal and added an assist for two points during his stint with the Monsters.

Thomas amassed career highs of 25 goals, 37 assists and 62 points before missing 14 Fort Wayne games. He continues to lead Komets with his 25 goals ranks second in points upon his return.

The Komets play four games in five nights starting on Wednesday against Norfolk at home at 7:30 P.M.