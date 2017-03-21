INDOT seeking input on future construction projects

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is asking for input on the selection of future construction projects.

Later this week, INDOT will publish a draft of its four-year plan known as the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The document lists construction projects planned from July 2017 through June 2021 and the funds available for transportation modes including highways, transit, bicycles and pedestrians.

INDOT will be collecting public input on project selection through an online form and open houses hosted by INDOT’s regional district staff. The open houses offer an informal setting for the public to ask questions and discuss a variety of transportation programs including planning, multimodal, public involvement, Title VI and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The open houses will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time at the dates and locations listed below.

Tuesday, March 28, 2017: INDOT Seymour District, 185 Agrico Lane, Seymour, IN 47274

Wednesday, March 29, 2017: INDOT Sub-District Office, 3650 S. U.S. 41, Vincennes, IN 47591

Thursday, March 30, 2017: Crawfordsville Public Library, 205 S. Washington St., Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Tuesday, April 11, 2017: INDOT District Office, 315 E. Boyd Blvd., LaPorte, IN 46350

Wednesday, April 12, 2017: INDOT District Office, 5333 Hatfield Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Thursday, April 13, 2017: INDOT Traffic Management Center, 8620 E. 21st St., Indianapolis, IN 46219

Please note that INDOT’s LaPorte District office is located in the Central time zone, where local time for the open house is 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

With advance notice, special accommodations will be made for individuals needing auxiliary aids or services of interpreters, signers, readers, or large print. Anyone with such needs should contact Rickie Clark with INDOT’s Office of Public Involvement at 317-232-6601 or rclark@indot.in.gov