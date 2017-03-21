Indianapolis to spend $400K on alternative crime prevention

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis is planning to spend $400,000 on using conflict resolution to prevent crime.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the City-County Council approved the award to nonprofit organizations that patrol the city’s high-crime neighborhoods with a 22-1 vote Monday. The Central Indiana Community Foundation will give the money to nonprofits that work on conflict resolution.

Police investigated a record of nearly 145 homicides in 2016, prompting calls from city officials and residents to find solutions.

The money will be targeted toward groups such as Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition. The anti-violence group works to de-escalate conflict, often at crime scenes.

Since the coalition began patrolling a north side neighborhood after a crime spike in 2015, the area has gone more than a year without a homicide.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.