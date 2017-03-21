Huntington baseball splits with Mount Vernon Nazarene

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington University split its home-opening series on Tuesday at Forest Glen Park, defeating Mount Vernon Nazarene 6-0 in game one before falling 7-5 in the nightcap.

Homestead grad D.J. Moore was solid on the mound in the first game of the day. Moore threw a complete-game shutout, yielding only two hits while striking out six. Shea Beauchamp, a Wabash High School graduate, starred at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and a stolen base.

In game two Huntington North’s Tyler Zimske, a Homestead grad, collected three hits but it wasn’t enough as Mount Vernon broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the ninth with two runs.

Huntington is now 8-6 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.