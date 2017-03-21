Gas station offers 50 cents off to fight proposed gas tax

Related Coverage Indiana House approves roads plan with gas tax increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne gas station will offer discount fuel on Wednesday as it makes a case against the proposed gas tax hike.

The Mac Food Mart gas station at 4136 W. Washington Center Road will drop the cost of gas 50 cents per gallon during its “No Gas Tax Hike” tax-free gas event from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday. The offer is good for the first 200 customers during the two-hour event.

Americans for Prosperity, advocates for spending gas tax revenues on roads and bridges rather than increasing the gas tax, is behind the event at the station.

Last month, the Indiana House approved a roads plan that would raise the gasoline tax by 10 cents, as well as increase vehicle registration fees, to fund improvements to the state’s infrastructure. Last week, a legislative panel heard testimony on the measure and is expected to vote on the measure at a later meeting.