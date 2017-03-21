Colts sign receiver Kamar Aiken

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Kamar Aiken.

“Kamar is a tough competitor and has shown he can be a consistent wide receiver in this league,” said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard. “He adds a nice complement to our wide receiver group and we look forward to watching him compete.”

Aiken, 6-2, 215 pounds, joins the Colts following his tenure with the Baltimore Ravens (2013-16), Chicago Bears (2012), New England Patriots (2012) and Buffalo Bills (2011). In 51 career games (20 starts), he has caught 128 passes for 1,539 yards and nine touchdowns. Aiken has also competed in two postseason contests, totaling two catches for 23 yards and one score. He was originally signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent on July 28, 2011 out of UCF.

Following his 2013 season on the Baltimore practice squad, Aiken went on to compete in all 16 games for the Ravens from 2014-16. Last year, he compiled 29 catches for 328 yards and one touchdown. In 2015, Aiken posted team highs in receptions (75), receiving yards (944) and receiving touchdowns (five). He finished the year with nine-straight five-catch games, the longest streak in Ravens history. Aiken also posted career highs with eight catches and 128 receiving yards in his first-career 100-yard receiving outing on Dec. 20 against Kansas City. In 2014, he totaled 24 receptions for 267 yards and three touchdowns for a Baltimore offense that established franchise single-season records in yards (5,838) and points scored (409). Aiken played in two postseason contests and caught two passes for 23 yards and one touchdown.

Aiken saw action in one game with New England in 2012 after joining the team from the Chicago Bears practice squad. In his rookie season in 2011, he logged one special teams tackle for the Bills after being signed to the team’s active roster from the practice squad on Nov. 22.