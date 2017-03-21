Child porn suspect dies in cell shortly after arrest in Ohio

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 47-year-old man died in a holding cell after he was arrested in a child pornography investigation in northern Ohio.

Police in Elyria, west of Cleveland, say officials were checking on the man every half-hour after his arrest Monday. Detectives who went to the cell found the man unresponsive later that day.

Authorities haven’t said exactly how long the man was in the cell or whether there were indications of why he died. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police say the man had been arrested Monday morning at a home where investigators found hundreds of photos and videos of children engaged in sexual activity.

His death is under investigation by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

