1 killed in 2-vehicle crash along US 30

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) One person was killed in a crash along U.S. 30 in western Allen County Tuesday afternoon.

Police and medics were called just before 3 p.m. to U.S. 30 at Felger Road on a report of a two-vehicle crash there. A tan Ford Explorer and a tan Ford Taurus appeared to have collided, with the SUV coming to rest in the median and the sedan spun sideways in the eastbound lanes.

Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that one person was hurt but their condition was not know. Adam Griffith with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirmed later, though, that the driver of the Taurus was killed in the crash.

Griffith said the Taurus was headed south on Felger Road and tried to cross U.S. 30. The westbound Explorer struck the sedan on its driver’s side.

The victim was not identified. The driver of the Explorer, a male, was taken to a hospital in fair condition, Griffith said.

Arcola Fire and Washington Township Fire engines responded to the scene, along with an ambulance.

The passing lanes in both directions of U.S. 30 were closed. Felger was completely shut down.