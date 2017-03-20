TinCaps auctioning off game-worn jerseys

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps announced Monday they are auctioning off 35 game-worn jerseys for a good cause.

According to a press release, the team is auctioning off previous green alternate jerseys worn by players, including current big-leaguers like Trea Turner, Hunter Renfroe, Joe Ross, Zach Eflin and Mallex Smith.

The jerseys were also regularly worn during batting practice between 2013 and 2016.

The press release indicated that bidding for each jersey beings at $50 and goes up by $5 increments.

The proceeds from the auction go to the TinCaps CARE program, which donates tickets to fans who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend along with a variety of other community outreach efforts.

The auction is now live on TinCapsJersey.com and will run until Friday, March 31 at 5 p.m.