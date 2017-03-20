Students raise almost $4,000 for family that lost home in fire

Related Coverage Fourth graders help friends who lost home in fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a competition between Albion Elementary and Central Noble Junior/Senior High School classes, a total of $3,966 was raised for a family who lost their home in a fire.

Albion Elementary School students Kali Koontz, Keirra Bolen and Brayden Arbogast started the effort to raise money. The three fourth graders ride the bus with Audrey and Anthony Price, the children of the family that lost their home in the fire earlier this month.

Mrs. Todd’s fourth-grade class raised the most money at $587.77. Albion Elementary raised a total sum of $3,263, and Central Noble Junior/Senior High School raised $703.

The fourth-grade class will receive a pizza party later this week.