Pacers edge Jazz despite Hayward’s career night

Indiana Pacers forward Paul George reacts to hitting a 3-point basket in the closing seconds of the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Indianapolis, Monday, March 20, 2017. The Pacers defeated the Jazz 107-100. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Jeff Teague scored 21 points, Paul George added 19 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 107-100 on Monday night.
Indiana continued its trend of following a loss with a win — failing to do either in consecutive games since Feb. 16. The win helped the Pacers maintain the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff chase.
Former Butler star Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with a career-high 38 points. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds on the final stop of a four-game trip.
Utah looked sluggish all night, and the Pacers took advantage.
While they struggled to put away the win, the Pacers seized control with an early 8-0 run and never trailed after the 6:42 mark of the first quarter.

