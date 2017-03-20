Lineup announced for 2nd annual Fort Wayne Music Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More than 30 regional and national acts are set to perform at this year’s Fort Wayne Music Festival according to event organizers.

The lineup for the second annual event was announced Monday and it’s set to take place over five days in May at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne.

Faith & Family Night runs from 6:00pm until 10:00pm on Wednesday, May 10th. Tickets are $10, with children 12 and under free.

runs from 6:00pm until 10:00pm on Wednesday, May 10th. Tickets are $10, with children 12 and under free. 90s Night (Throwback Thursday) begins at 6:00pm and goes until 12:00am on Thursday, May 11th. Tickets for this event are $10, with VIP tickets available as well.

(Throwback Thursday) begins at 6:00pm and goes until 12:00am on Thursday, May 11th. Tickets for this event are $10, with VIP tickets available as well. Electric Spring opens the gates at 6:00 pm and runs until 12:00 am on Friday, May 12th. Advance tickets are $10.

opens the gates at 6:00 pm and runs until 12:00 am on Friday, May 12th. Advance tickets are $10. Rock on the River runs from 2:00 pm until 12:00 am on Saturday, May 13th. Tickets are $16 in advance, with VIP tickets and Meet & Greets also available.

runs from 2:00 pm until 12:00 am on Saturday, May 13th. Tickets are $16 in advance, with VIP tickets and Meet & Greets also available. Country Jam will be completely free and open to the public on Sunday, May 14 from 3 pm – 9 pm. Even though the event is free, tickets must be obtained in advance from the festival website FortWayneMusicFestival.com

General Admission tickets are available at FortWayneMusicFestival.com or at any of the three Wooden Nickel locations. Full five-day passes for the festival will also be available.

Building 429 headlines the Faith & Family Night concert supported by Michael O’Brien.

The second night of the festival welcomes Aaron Carter and Nappy Roots as headliners of the 90s Night (Throwback Thursday)

Electric Spring showcases Kaiya Wolff and Vesca as co-headliners.

Rock on the River brings SOil, Saving Abel, Wayland and Shallow Side to Headwaters Park

The festival concludes on Sunday, May 14 with headlining act Drew Baldridge and support Brook Eden performing at the free Country Jam